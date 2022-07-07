Construction work on SUNY Adirondack's new athletic field is underway

QUEENSBURY — Construction on a new multi-sport athletic field at SUNY Adirondack is in full swing.

The $5.7 million project includes resurfacing the turf to accommodate baseball, soccer, lacrosse and softball. Officials have said the new field would allow the college to attract a wider range of potential students and to provide a higher-quality college experience.

The project also includes new dugouts, bleachers, a press box and a scoreboard.

SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said previously the upgrades are long overdue and is essential in competing with regional colleges and attracting star athlete students.

Zach Schwan, director of athletics, agreed.

“Having a state-of-the-art turf facility improves the training and competition experiences for our current Timberwolves, and helps our coaches attract and recruit high-caliber student-athletes,” he said on the college’s website.

The project was initially proposed in 2019 at an estimated $3.8 million cost. It was slated to be built in 2020, but was waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic. When rising construction costs were taken into account, the overall cost rose significantly.

The work began after the school year ended in mid-May.

Fifty percent of the funding comes from the state to match the funds that the college raises, according to Duffy. Other funding came from the SUNY Adirondack Foundation, Adirondack Housing Association (which owns and operates the college’s Residence Hall), Faculty Student Association and from various donations.

In late May, the college received $75,000 from Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family Foundation.

A future phase of the project includes a new indoor sports complex that will also allow for extended-season play.

This major project is the latest in a series of renovations aimed at improving SUNY Adirondack’s athletics facilities. In early 2020, the college repaired the roof of its gymnasium and replaced the basketball court. In 2021, a large room adjacent to the gym was repurposed as a workout facility for students, including batting cages.