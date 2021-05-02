Construction underway of new splash pad at Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — Work on the Crandall Park splash pad is underway.

Workers from BradManz Landscaping have begun construction on the new splash pad, where kids will be able to go to cool off this summer.

The splash pad is one of several improvements made to the park in recent months, including new tennis, pickleball and basketball courts and an 18-hole disc golf course.

Elizabeth Hogan has spearheaded the effort through the Crandall Park Beautification Committee.

— David Blow

