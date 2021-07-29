Construction to limit traffic on Woodlawn Avenue in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Woodlawn Avenue will be closed to all vehicles except local traffic for approximately two weeks beginning Friday.
The street closure, expected to last until Aug. 12, is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the city's sanitary sewer system.
Drivers should seek alternate routes whenever possible.
Chad Arnold
reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, Moreau, Queensbury, Washington County
