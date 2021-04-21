Construction on Route 196 bridge in Kingsbury begins

KINGSBURY — A $1.8 million construction project to rehab an 83-year-old bridge that crosses the Champlain Canal began this week, the state’s Department of Transportation announced.

Construction crews are in the process of replacing portions of the bridge deck on the state Route 196 bridge that passes over the Champlain Canal near Dike Road.

Crews will also replace bridge joints and approach slabs, and repairing concrete piers and steel on the bridge, according to a news release.

Construction is expected to be completed sometime this fall, according to the DOT.

The bridge, built in 1938, is a vital connector for motorists traveling between southern Washington County, Hudson Falls and Glens Falls. Approximately 7,800 vehicles travel across the bridge a day, according to DOT.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane during construction, with a pair of traffic lights controlling the flow of traffic.

