Construction on Habitat project expected to begin this month

GLENS FALLS — Construction on the Habitat for Humanity project on Hovey Street is expected to begin later this month after crews began clearing the site last week.
The vacant home that once stood at 9 Hovey St. has been demolished, leaving a vacant lot that will soon be littered with construction crews and hundreds of volunteers.
"The goal right now is to break ground by the end of July," said Adam Feldman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.
The organization is getting quotes for installation of a foundation for the 1,750-square-foot home that will house a family of eight.
Construction on the four- to six-bedroom house should wrap sometime in the spring, Feldman said.
More than 250 volunteers are expected to put in more than 2,000 hours of work.
The organization will be following pandemic guidelines put in place by the state.
That means no more than eight workers will be on the site at once, Feldman said.
Workers will be required to wear masks when they can't maintain social distancing and will use their own tools instead of sharing equipment. Contact tracing protocols will also be in place.
"You're going to see the same practices every builder is going to use," Feldman said.
The organization is working to raise funds, so it can break ground on a second home at 3-7 Hovey St., which is next to the current work site. Both properties were vacant and purchased from the city last year for $1,000 each.
It typically costs around $125,000 to build a Habitat for Humanity home, including the costs of building materials and any expenses for skilled labor, such as pouring a foundation or running excavating equipment.
"With a little luck, we hope to break ground on that by the fall," Feldman said.
Feldman said the organization doesn't have any additional projects lined up in the city, but he plans to look into whether any other vacant properties can be purchased.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
