Construction on Habitat project expected to begin this month

GLENS FALLS — Construction on the Habitat for Humanity project on Hovey Street is expected to begin later this month after crews began clearing the site last week.

The vacant home that once stood at 9 Hovey St. has been demolished, leaving a vacant lot that will soon be littered with construction crews and hundreds of volunteers.

"The goal right now is to break ground by the end of July," said Adam Feldman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.

The organization is getting quotes for installation of a foundation for the 1,750-square-foot home that will house a family of eight.

Construction on the four- to six-bedroom house should wrap sometime in the spring, Feldman said.

More than 250 volunteers are expected to put in more than 2,000 hours of work.

The organization will be following pandemic guidelines put in place by the state.

That means no more than eight workers will be on the site at once, Feldman said.