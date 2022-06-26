Construction on Champlain Hudson Power Express expected to start soon

Construction on a 339-mile electrical transmission line that will run from Canada to New York City is expected to begin in the next few months in parts of Washington County where the line will run through.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express line would transfer clean energy from the Hydro-Quebec facility in Canada down to Astoria, Queens in New York City. The project has been in the works for little over 10 years. Its purpose is to bring New York closer to drawing 70% of its power from renewable resources.

While much of the transmission line that will run through Washington County will be in Lake Champlain, 47 miles of it will be on land.

It will start in Putnam and extend to Route 22 into the village of Whitehall, where it will run along the railroad right of way until Fort Ann. The line will then run for 3 1/2 miles along Old Route 4. After that, it will go back into the right of way through Fort Edward.

Transmission Developers Inc. is responsible for construction of the transmission line.

Josh Bagnato, vice present for development for TDI, told the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency at its Tuesday meeting that the state Public Service Commission will hopefully make a decision on the section running from Putnam to Whitehall by mid-August. Construction could start in late summer, but most likely by the fall.

"We have filed an environmental management and construction plan on April 15," Bagnato said.

The New York Public Service Commission will be reviewing the plan in August.

The plan, which is essentially a blueprint and narrative of the construction, will have to be approved by the PSC before construction begins.

Bagnato said that it will not be linear construction — meaning they will not start north and work their way south. Instead, there will be different crews working at different times. There are two main contractors, one in charge of the land portion of the line and the other the water portion.

Bagnato said that the other essential step that needs to be taken before construction begins is closing out the financial component.

The heavy lifting of this step has already been completed, when his company's partner, Hydro-Quebec, received a contract by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

TDI and the IDA negotiated a 30-year payment-lieu-of-taxes agreement and a community host benefit package back in March.

IDA Chairman Dave O'Brien stated previously that the agreement gives TDI assurances as to how much in taxes it will be paying and provides municipalities and school districts in Washington County a guaranteed source of income.

The project is expected to create 1,400 jobs in the county.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.