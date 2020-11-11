Construction of new hangar underway at Warren County airport

QUEENSBURY — Ground has been broken for an eight-bay airplane hangar at Warren County airport.

Concrete and asphalt have been laid down. Airport Manager Don DeGraw said in a news release that construction of the new steel structure will begin as soon as the steel arrives for the project.

DeGraw said all of the existing hangar bays at the Queensbury airport are 100% leased. The new hangar will bring in revenue for the facility and help modernize it.

“We are excited to add these new hangars, as they are a main source of revenue for the airport,” he said in a news release.

The project should be completed as soon as early 2021.

The current hangar bays date back to the 1940s and had been moved from the original airport site on Aviation Road, where the Queensbury school complex is now. They are rusting and have been deemed too expensive to repair, according to a news release.

The new hangar will be in the south tie-down area of the airport, to the left of the terminal as people enter the airport from Queensbury Avenue.