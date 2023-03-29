WARRENSBURG — Construction is beginning on a $4.1 million project to replace the bridge over the Northway at Exit 24 in Warrensburg, a state Department of Transportation official announced on Wednesday.

DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said that the new bridge, which will have a service life of 75 years, will carry Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road over the Northway. It will have a vertical clearance above the Northway that meets modern interstate standards of 16 feet, 6 inches, which is higher than the 15-foot-9 clearance of the existing bridge.

As part of this project, the Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road bridge and the connecting Northway southbound on-and off-ramps at Exit 24 will be closed beginning April 3, weather permitting, through the project’s completion by the end of November to allow for removal of the old bridge and construction of the new structure. The northbound Northway on- and off-ramps will remain open.

During the closure, southbound Northway traffic that would normally take Exit 24 will be detoured south to Exit 23, where motorists can loop around and head north back to Exit 24.

Motorists coming from Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road (Warren County Route 11) wishing to head south on the Northway will be detoured north to Exit 25, where they can loop around to take the Northway southbound.

Motorists on the Northway in both directions in the vicinity of this work zone should also watch for lane reductions during construction, as well as brief overnight stoppages between midnight and 6 a.m. as needed to stage construction.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said it is a crucial project.

“Investing in our local infrastructure and ensuring it’s built to last for generations to come is always a top priority,” he said in a news release.

“Our roads and bridges are critical to the safety, economic stability, and overall well-being of our communities. Updating and modernizing this bridge in particular will bring lasting peace of mind for our year-round residents while also serving the countless visitors who ascend to the Lake George region every year,” Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said in a news release.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the board is grateful for DOT’s efforts to improve infrastructure in Warren County.

“The work at this important highway crossing at Exit 24 of the Northway will make our roadways safer for residents and those who visit Warren County,” he said. “We ask that drivers who pass through the construction area please do so safely to protect our highway workers, and that those who use the detours for this project be patient as traffic is rerouted.”

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.