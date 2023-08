Effective immediately and until further notice, the Town of Granville is requiring all North Granville Water District Customers to conserve water and is placing a water use restriction on outside water use.

OUTSIDE WATER USE IS LIMITED TO USAGE OF ONLY HAND HELD HOSES DURING THE HOURS OF 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

This restriction will remain in effect until further notice. The Town of Granville thanks you for your patience and understanding.