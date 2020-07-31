Conservationists call for state to buy Whitney Park

“Through state ownership this land would be a significant addition to the Forest Preserve and a major victory for the Adirondack Park,” he said. “Whitney Park is not only important ecologically, but also in terms of recreational opportunities. If made accessible to the public, it would offer paddling routes rivaled only by the St. Regis Canoe Area and numerous destinations for remote wilderness hiking.”

“The Whitney landscape lying at the very heart of the Adirondack Park has been well studied in the past by conservation scientists and planners at the Adirondack Nature Conservancy, the Adirondack Park Agency and by others,” he said. “At the invitation of the family, I was privileged to tour the property and can attest to the conservation importance of the entire tract, especially its interlacing network of lakes, wetlands and streams. To look north towards the tract from the shores and surface of Forked Lake and then to have had the chance to look south from the main camp, called Deerlands, at Little Forked Lake are unforgettable experiences,” Gibson added.