Conservancy protects key wildlife, streamwater corridors in Lake George basin

“What’s great about it is that by acquiring this piece, that’s going to protect the headwaters so it will never get developed, it will never get clear-cut,” he said. “They (McPhillips family) thought about it that way and this is going to basically be their legacy, to protect that forever.”

The Lake George Land Conservancy purchased the sprawling parcel, which extends from the town of Lake George into Warrensburg, for $10, according to public records.

The McPhillips family, which has partnered with the organization to preserve hundreds of acres of land in the past, could not be reached for comment.

In 2018, the family sold more than 300 acres of land on French Mountain to the Land Conservancy for $525,000. The land was later sold to the towns of Queensbury and Lake George to construct recreational trails.

Brown said the property was acquired strictly for conservation purposes, noting that the public will have little access to the property with the exception of a few guided tours.