Conservancy protects key wildlife, streamwater corridors in Lake George basin

LAKE GEORGE — It’s been a busy month for the Lake George Land Conservancy.
The nonprofit organization, which works to preserve land throughout the Lake George basin, acquired 154 acres of property connected to Sucker Brook, one of the largest tributaries in the basin, and a key conservation corridor for the organization.
The property, which includes 26 acres of wetlands, is a major wildlife corridor between Vermont and the Adirondack Park and offers a unique opportunity to combat climate change, said Jamie Brown, executive director of the Lake George Land Conservancy.
“By protecting this, it … really helps with this wildlife corridor, and more than that, it also helps with resiliency and climate change,” he said. “This is an area that supports a lot of mammals and plants, and as climate change shows up, it’s going to go where the critters go.”
The organization’s acquisition of the property has prevented the future development of 10 homes and septic systems that Brown said would have had a negative effect on the lake’s water quality.
In addition, the organization preserved 150 acres near Prospect Mountain, which will ensure the headwaters of West Brook, another major tributary in the basin, will be protected from future development.
The property was acquired earlier this month through a partnership with the McPhillips family, who agreed to sell the land at a bargain rate, Brown said.
“What’s great about it is that by acquiring this piece, that’s going to protect the headwaters so it will never get developed, it will never get clear-cut,” he said. “They (McPhillips family) thought about it that way and this is going to basically be their legacy, to protect that forever.”
The Lake George Land Conservancy purchased the sprawling parcel, which extends from the town of Lake George into Warrensburg, for $10, according to public records.
The McPhillips family, which has partnered with the organization to preserve hundreds of acres of land in the past, could not be reached for comment.
In 2018, the family sold more than 300 acres of land on French Mountain to the Land Conservancy for $525,000. The land was later sold to the towns of Queensbury and Lake George to construct recreational trails.
Brown said the property was acquired strictly for conservation purposes, noting that the public will have little access to the property with the exception of a few guided tours.
The Land Conservancy has constructed recreational trails at several of its properties over the years, including Cook Mountain and the Schuman Preserve at Pilot Knob.
“We have a lot of other parcels. This is one where just because of the conservation values, we don’t want to have public access to it,” Brown said.
He added that the emergence of several invasive species in the Lake George basin, including hemlock woolly adelgid, has been a growing concern.
By acquiring the property, Brown said the Land Conservancy can better manage the invasive pests, which threaten the life of thousands of hemlock trees throughout the basin.
“We can manage it because it’s under our ownership,” he said.
