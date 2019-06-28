GLENS FALLS — The Conkling Center was notified by a community member that the person had received a phone call in the past couple of days with an offer to receive a credit card at zero-percent interest.
The phone number that came up on their phone was The Conkling Center’s phone number. The Conkling Center has two phone numbers, 518-793-1494, which is its main number, and 518-793-7433, which is the center's On-The-Go number.
The Conkling Center is not currently nor would ever make a call about securing a credit card, according to a news release from The Conkling Center. If you receive this scam call, do not provide the person on the other end of the phone with any personal information and hang up, Conkling Center officials advise.
If anyone has received this call or receives it in the future, call The Conkling Center at 518-793-1494.
Many scams are targeted at senior community members, and The Conkling Center advises to never give out personal information to anyone over the phone and never send anyone credit cards, money orders or cash.
