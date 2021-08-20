Conkling Center to help public celebrate grandparents in September

GLENS FALLS — The Conkling Center wants to help residents honor grandparents throughout September.

The effort is in recognition of Grandparents Day, which is Sept. 12.

Members of the public who want to show their grandparents, near and far, how much they love them, and share those feelings with the community may buy T-shirts and yard signs to display, according to a Conkling Center news release. The public is encouraged to share photos with The Conkling Center and tag The Conkling Center on social media posts.

For details, check The Conkling Center's website and Facebook pages or email jtarantino@theconklingcenter.org.

The Conkling Center offers senior-directed programs and services for community members 55 and older. The center is governed by a 15-member board of directors, five of whom serve on the board of The Glen at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0