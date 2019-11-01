{{featured_button_text}}
The Conkling Center

The Conkling Center is holding a fundraiser Saturday in South Glens Falls to raise money for a new accessible van.

 Gretta Hochsprung file photo, ghochsprung@poststar.com

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Conkling Center will hold a fundraiser Saturday in South Glens Falls to raise money for the purchase of a new accessible van to transport individuals 55 and older to a variety of destinations within a 20-mile radius of the city of Glens Falls.

The Glens Falls-based center will hold a cornhole tournament fundraiser at Common Roots in South Glens Falls. If interested, check the Common Roots website, commonrootsbrewing.com, for more information.

Funds raised will be used toward the purchase of the new vehicle, according to a Conkling Center news release. 

Each year, the organization travels 40,000 miles and transports an average of 200 different community members.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments