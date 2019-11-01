SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Conkling Center will hold a fundraiser Saturday in South Glens Falls to raise money for the purchase of a new accessible van to transport individuals 55 and older to a variety of destinations within a 20-mile radius of the city of Glens Falls.
The Glens Falls-based center will hold a cornhole tournament fundraiser at Common Roots in South Glens Falls. If interested, check the Common Roots website, commonrootsbrewing.com, for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Funds raised will be used toward the purchase of the new vehicle, according to a Conkling Center news release.
Each year, the organization travels 40,000 miles and transports an average of 200 different community members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.