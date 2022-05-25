Congressional candidate Joy shares emergency formula recipe despite recommendations against

Republican congressional candidate Liz Joy has been sharing a recipe for “homemade emergency baby formula” on her campaign Twitter page, despite recommendations from the American Academy of Physicians and federal Food and Drug Administration against making your own baby formula.

“These formulas are very good, quality solutions that parents can use temporarily until our (retail store) shelves are restocked,” she said in a telephone interview on Monday.

Joy is the Republican challenger to Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the new 20th Congressional District, which includes all of Saratoga County.

Tonko said that it is “unacceptable” to promote the use of formula recipes that may not be safe.

“It’s disheartening, but perhaps not new or surprising,” he said, in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Medical experts warn that homemade baby formula may not meet nutrition and safety standards.

“Although recipes for homemade formulas circulating on the internet may seem healthy, less expensive or an answer to the baby formula shortage, they are risky,” Dr. Stephen Abrams wrote in a recent article for the American Academy of Pediatricians.

The FDA warned that a number of babies fed with homemade formula have been hospitalized because of calcium deficiency.

“The FDA does not recommend that parents and caregivers make infant formulas at home because of several health and safety concerns,” the FDA wrote in a Feb. 21 advisory.

Joy said she is aware that the FDA recommends against using homemade formula, but parents are in a time of crisis.

“The FDA has done nothing to fix this problem,” she said.

She said she has emphasized that parents should add Poly-Vi-Sol liquid vitamin drops in the formula recipe, in order to assure the baby received proper nutrition.

In a series of tweets on May 14, Joy shared a homemade formula recipe published on We Have Kids, a website for parents, teachers and family experts to share news and advice about parenting and families.

The baby formula shortage, expected to last at least another month, has become a partisan issue as Congress heads into midterm elections in November, with Republicans and Democrats both blaming each other for the crisis, and disputing how to solve it.

Joy said she would have voted against recent legislation to provide $28 million in additional emergency spending for the FDA to address the baby formula crisis

The legislation passed the House by a vote of 231-192, with just 12 Republicans voting in favor.

“That bill had a lot of extra money in it (for other purposes) that should not have been in there,” she said.

She said the legislation should have focused more on increasing domestic production of baby formula.

Tonko said the legislation provides the FDA with funding to address the formula crisis, including measures to increase domestic funding.

“The funding bill was to meet the crisis at this time, and I believe it was the right vote to take,” he said.

Joy said she has mixed emotions about using military aircraft to transport baby formula from other countries to the United States.

“My first priority is babies, and they should be fed,” she said.

Yet, it is “an eye opener” that the United States got in the position of having to depend on other countries, she continued.

On other topics, Joy criticized the emergency spending bill that President Joe Biden signed Saturday to provide an additional $40 billion in assistance to Ukraine as Ukraine defends itself from the Russian invasion.

Joy said $40 billion is too much to provide when the United States has other pressing needs to address, such as inflation and high gas prices.

Asked what level of Ukraine funding she thought would be appropriate, Joy did not specifically answer, but said, “I would ask that other countries put in support as well.”

Joy said Ukraine funding should be designated for specific uses.

Tonko said constituents fully support the assistance to Ukraine.

“Certainly, there’s an urgency in our midst, and there’s a growing crisis,” he said.

Tonko said the assistance is not only important to Ukraine, but also provides reassurance to NATO allies that the United States is doing its part.

Tonko said that the U.S. government is capable of dealing with more than one crisis at once, and can address inflation and high gas prices simultaneously with Ukraine.

Tonko said House Democrats have passed legislation to invest in infrastructure, reduce prescription prices and limit insulin costs, bills that few or no Republicans voted in favor of.

“It’s like, ‘the party of no,’” he said, referring to Republicans.

Joy said she is excited about the election ahead and is glad that congressional district boundaries have been finalized.

“I am very glad that the map is settled — that we have a settled district,” she said. “Our focus is on making New York more affordable.”

On Tuesday, Maggie’s List, a national political action committee that supports fiscally conservative women candidates, endorsed Joy’s candidacy.

Tonko, a seven-term incumbent, said his campaign will focus on fostering connections and dialogue between constituents of varying political views, as an alternative to the anger that is prevalent today.

“I’m going to run this race in my usual manner — presenting myself as an honest progressive … who is connected with my constituents,” he said.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

