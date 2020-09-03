Confusion over testing rules has stalled Fort Hudson visitation

Cruikshank was stunned. On July 19, Fort Hudson was notified that visitation could not happen, because an employee who recovered had tested positive.

“Since then, we have continued to inquire and had no response. It is unfathomable how they shift like this,” he said. “I cannot believe the level of ineptness.”

Still, he was thrilled that he could give residents the good news. Visits will begin next week.

“The months of isolation have taken a toll on residents and their families, and we’re excited to welcome back our family members in the safest possible manner,” he said. “Residents should not go six months without seeing their spouse and their kids and their parents.”

At Fort Hudson, visits are outside whenever possible, with both residents and visitors wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart. The number of visitors is limited, so families must make a reservation in advance.

“While these measures may seem onerous, every precaution must be taken to assure maximum safety for our resident population,” he said.

He also questioned why the state is pegging visits to employee tests, when the issue is whether visitors bring the virus in with them.