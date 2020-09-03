Confusion over testing rules has stalled Fort Hudson visitation

FORT EDWARD — Fort Hudson has been locked in a bureaucratic nightmare for the last six weeks.
Although it has no employees or residents with coronavirus, the nursing home was told to stop visitation in accordance with state Department of Health rules.
Some employees who had previously caught coronavirus and recovered were sometimes testing positive. Although state and local official agreed the workers were not contagious, had not become reinfected and could continue to work, state rules say visits must stop until a nursing home has gone 28 days without a positive test.
CEO Andy Cruikshank took the fight to the state, trying to get permission for his residents to see their families.
“We’re still fighting that battle on every front, trying to get visitation back,” he said Tuesday. “We get about a week away from starting and we get another repeat positive. We have not been able to restart it.”
But on Wednesday, the state Department of Health said Fort Hudson could have restarted visitation weeks ago.
“Fort Hudson has been eligible for visitation since August 18 and has reported no new COVID-19 cases since then. As noted on page 2 (#6) of the Department’s nursing home visitation guidance, only new onset COVID-19 positive cases impact visitation, said Department of Health spokeswoman Jill Montag.
Cruikshank was stunned. On July 19, Fort Hudson was notified that visitation could not happen, because an employee who recovered had tested positive.
“Since then, we have continued to inquire and had no response. It is unfathomable how they shift like this,” he said. “I cannot believe the level of ineptness.”
Still, he was thrilled that he could give residents the good news. Visits will begin next week.
“The months of isolation have taken a toll on residents and their families, and we’re excited to welcome back our family members in the safest possible manner,” he said. “Residents should not go six months without seeing their spouse and their kids and their parents.”
At Fort Hudson, visits are outside whenever possible, with both residents and visitors wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart. The number of visitors is limited, so families must make a reservation in advance.
“While these measures may seem onerous, every precaution must be taken to assure maximum safety for our resident population,” he said.
He also questioned why the state is pegging visits to employee tests, when the issue is whether visitors bring the virus in with them.
“The whole idea is to prevent visitors from bringing COVID into the building. What does an employee test have to do with that? It has nothing to do with it. Apples and Fruit Loops,” he said. “It just doesn’t make logical sense.”
He thinks the state should consider “community prevalence” of the virus instead.
Visits will start just before schools reopen, which he’s also watching closely.
“Visitation will be put on pause again in the event we have any new positive COVID-19 case by resident or employee. As COVID 19 remains a threat in the community, especially with the schools reopening, we will remain vigilant in monitoring and taking the necessary steps to prevent transmission,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
