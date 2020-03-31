Confirmed COVID-19 cases tick up in region; Warren County reports no new cases

Local residents are being hospitalized as coronavirus intensifies in the region.
At least one Warren County resident is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Glens Falls Hospital. Two others, from Washington County, are also hospitalized. There are 16 Saratoga County residents in regional hospitals as well.
Warren County reported no change in its total cases: 19, with 10 still sick. In Washington County, two additional residents were confirmed to have the virus, bringing the total to 12, with 11 still sick. Saratoga County had five more cases, for a total of 117, and Essex County reported two additional cases, for a total of seven.
With testing generally unavailable for those who are not hospitalized or working in health care, local public health departments are issuing quarantine orders to people who are presumed to have the virus.
“In order to ensure that we are monitoring these individuals — and equally importantly identifying potential contacts of these persons — Essex County Health Department, in concert with our local health care providers, will begin to treat any suspect case of COVID-19 as a confirmed positive case,” said Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers. The goal is to reduce community spread, she explained.
She added that people should not leave their homes unless they must.
“We want everyone to consider any public site in Essex County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure,” she wrote in a news release. “Up to two-thirds of COVID-19 infections could be spread by people whose own infections are undetected — either because they remain asymptomatic (meaning they don’t feel sick), or because they experience only mild symptoms.”
Because they don’t feel sick, they tend to have contact with more people — spreading the illness. To avoid them, she urged people to stay home.
“Limit trips outside the home to just those to acquire basic necessities, and practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing. The virus spreads mainly from close person-to-person contact. The best defense we have right now is to put distance between ourselves and other people,” she said.
One of the Essex County cases is a student who is not staying home. The student went back to the student's university residence in another state after being tested. Public Health is coordinating with health officials in that state to make sure the student is quarantined there.
