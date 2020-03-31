Confirmed COVID-19 cases tick up in region; Warren County reports no new cases

“We want everyone to consider any public site in Essex County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure,” she wrote in a news release. “Up to two-thirds of COVID-19 infections could be spread by people whose own infections are undetected — either because they remain asymptomatic (meaning they don’t feel sick), or because they experience only mild symptoms.”

Because they don’t feel sick, they tend to have contact with more people — spreading the illness. To avoid them, she urged people to stay home.

“Limit trips outside the home to just those to acquire basic necessities, and practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing. The virus spreads mainly from close person-to-person contact. The best defense we have right now is to put distance between ourselves and other people,” she said.

One of the Essex County cases is a student who is not staying home. The student went back to the student's university residence in another state after being tested. Public Health is coordinating with health officials in that state to make sure the student is quarantined there.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.