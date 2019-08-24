LAKE GEORGE — A coalition of arts organizations interested in developing a concert hall in the village is setting its sights on The Forum, as another site is no longer viable.
Village Mayor Robert Blais is leading the initiative. The committee exploring the issue had identified The Forum and the Fort William Henry Hotel’s carriage house as desirable sites.
Hotel officials are planning, however, to improve the carriage house, which was built in the 1800s, according to Fort William Henry CEO Kathy Flacke Muncil.
She said it is an “amazing” post-and-beam building, which was used to store horse-drawn carriages and will be renovated for special events.
“It can host the barn-type weddings that people are enjoying, with none of the hassle,” she said.
The outside of the building will be renovated to create covered patios so it can be a year-round facility.
The roughly 8,000-square-foot building would also be able to host conventions, Muncil said.
The hotel will be working with Alex Lombard, creator of the Lake George Music Festival, to bring in concerts.
The project is in the design phase, with a goal of obtaining regulatory approvals by April 2021.
Muncil said the cost is estimated at between $600,000 and $1.5 million, depending on how much equipment is needed.
She believes the mayor’s vision is good.
“We continue to support the mayor in every way possible,” she said.
Blais said his committee is going to meet with Ralph Macchio, who owns the Forum and has been amenable to selling the property. The Forum used to house an ice rink.
“Find out what he’s really looking for as far as cost. If it seems like it’s doable, then probably what we will do is have a professional feasibility study, professional study to determine how much it’s going to cost to renovate," Blais said.
The 50,000-square-foot building hosts two to three shows a year, including the Elvis Festival and Adirondack Life Show. It also has been used by the Adirondack Film Commission for filming movies.
Ralph Macchio bought the building for $1.81 million at a bank auction in 2009. Blais said he has talked to Macchio, who is amenable to a sale.
“Mr. Macchio said he’s very interested in working with us. He and I are going to meet in the next couple of weeks. Our committee’s going to meet at the Forum so we can tour it and talk about it,” he said.
Blais said the study would probably take six months.
Committee members Jonathan Newell, who led the effort to open the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls; and Lake George Music Festival creator Alex Lombard have said they want to be driving forces behind this project, Blais said.
