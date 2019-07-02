{{featured_button_text}}
311

The rap, rock and reggae band 311 was to play the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on July 16, but have canceled.

GLENS FALLS — The concert by the rap, rock and reggae band 311 scheduled for July 16 at Cool Insuring Arena has been canceled.

A message on the Cool Insuring Arena Facebook page said that the show had to be canceled because of “unforeseen production issues.”

Anyone who purchased tickets with a credit card will automatically be refunded, and cash purchases can be refunded at the arena box office, according to Facebook.

