Concert at Charles R. Wood Park canceled due to COVID concerns

LAKE GEORGE — The Hard Park’n Car Show scheduled for this weekend has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The concert was set to take place on Oct. 1-3 at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons.
However, Denise Snyder, town bookkeeper, said the organizers had a show in Virginia recently and several people hosting and spectators got COVID so they did not want to take that risk again.
They plan on coming next year.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
