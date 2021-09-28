 Skip to main content
Concert at Charles R. Wood Park canceled due to COVID concerns
LAKE GEORGE — The Hard Park’n Car Show scheduled for this weekend has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The concert was set to take place on Oct. 1-3 at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons.

However, Denise Snyder, town bookkeeper, said the organizers had a show in Virginia recently and several people hosting and spectators got COVID so they did not want to take that risk again.

They plan on coming next year.

