Concerns, questions continue about downtown Glens Falls project

GLENS FALLS — While Spring City Development's site plan review seems well on the way to receiving approval, some of the same concerns are still being raised since the initial city Planning Board meeting.

"Why diminish the success of what's already there?" asked Glens Falls city resident Esmond Lyons at Tuesday night's Planning Board meeting.

He's been going to the Glens Falls Farmers Market for 27 years.

"We've got over 100 hardworking people in these rural areas around the city. And I think they need to be honored and protected," Lyons said.

He said that he saw approximately 2,000 people at the farmers market one Saturday morning.

"I'm not against this development, but it has to accommodate what's already here," Lyons said.

The concern involves the current Downtown Revitalization Initiative project proposed at and surrounding the former incubator building at 36 Elm St., the Sandy’s Clam Bar building at 41 South St., the Hot Shots building at 45 South St., along with the creation of new buildings along South and Elm streets.

Currently, the home of the farmers market is the Pavilion Square at Elm and South streets, which uses around 6,000 square feet, while a DRI project in the next block proposes to build a new year-round farmers market building that reduces that in size by 1,000 square feet.

A concern raised by the president of the Farmers Market Association, Tom Wells, during August's meeting was that with the proposed project, there wouldn't be any designated parking spaces for market vendors and visitors.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Spring City Development, which represents Bonacio Construction, sought approval to begin construction for its mixed-use buildings on South and Elm streets. The development would transform the block that was for many years associated with Glens Falls nightlife but has been underused for some time.

Lyons and Wells were not the only ones who raised concerns during the public comment period of the meeting.

Janet Spielberger owns a business a block from the proposed Spring City Development project. While she said it would not pose any threat to her business, she said she does have concern that it would diminish the farmers market.

"You're messing with my veggies and my fresh eggs," she said.

Kelsey Carr of LaBella Associates, and Libby Coreno, general counsel at Bonacio Construction, were both present at the meeting and are presenting the project to the board.

"The project will generate less than 100 vehicle trips at any one intersection approach," Carr said of the new apartments and businesses that will be created.

While the concerns were not directly addressed, additional parking spaces are included in the proposed project.

Total on-site parking for the project will be 44, 39 of which are standard spaces, two are accessible parking spaces and three will be loading spaces and short-term spots.

This is in addition to 75 spaces on Glen Street.

The next Planning Board mention will be in October, at which point the board said it intends to make a decision on the Spring City Development project.