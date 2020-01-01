Computer virus forced workers to work over Christmas

MOREAU – On Christmas Eve, a virus infected the computer system at Moreau Town Hall putting some personal data at risk.

Due to the town’s security measures and a team willing to work through the holiday, it failed.

It started when PS Technical Services, the town’s contracted IT company, notified the virus through remote monitoring.

But the company had just one person on duty that night, so Stored Tech was called in to help.

Then Deputy Supervisor Alan Van Tassel, who also works at Stored Tech, came in to oversee the fight for the town.

It took 30 man-hours, mainly on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, to get the job done, he said.

“There was some work on Christmas Day,” he added with a sigh, but said it didn’t ruin his Christmas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The server and some employee computers were affected. In the end, the virus was erased and Stored Tech restored everything from the town’s backups. Regular backups made the difference, Van Tassel said – the town did not lose any data and no data was compromised by the virus.

Town Hall was able to open as normal Monday morning.