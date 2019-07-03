GLENS FALLS — An audit of the city school district was released recently and key findings include a large surplus in the fund balance, consistent overestimates of appropriations and the lack of a formal multiyear financial plan.
State law requires school’s unrestricted fund balance to be at 4% or lower, a measure designed to get schools to spend reserves and keep taxes as low as possible.
Glens Falls exceeded this limit by more than 11% on average in the years of the audit, but the district’s business director, Bobby Yusko, said the district has already taken steps to address the report’s recommendations. The 4% figure is not realistic, he said.
“Being that high is not a trajectory we want to continue, but 4% is a bit too low if we want to accomplish everything districts are expected to provide these days,” Yusko said.
Yusko also said the audits lacked context when it comes to how much cash districts have on hand, because, in the last eight years, the state has taken back around $13 million in Gap Elimination Adjustment programs.
Four percent of the overall budget in the fund balance would be enough to cover expenses only for about a month, which would leave the district in a tenuous position if another adjustment was made unexpectedly, Yusko said.
“That’s why it’s so risky and, I think, scary for people in my position and other district officials to have to be up against a 4% unassigned limitation,” he said.
The district is planning to use up more of its fund balance, to bring it back to a lower percentage. The district’s next capital project is still in its early phases, but $2 million of the fund balance has already been set aside to offset costs and the district has gone to a one-to-one ratio with Chromebooks in grades seven through 12, among other purchases and initiatives.
The audit said the annual overestimates of appropriations were not egregious but had played a role in the excess fund balance.
The report also cited the lack of a formal multiyear financial plan, but recognized an informal plan was in place.
Yusko said all district personnel were aware of the district's plan, but it lacked a formal approval from the board. He said a new plan is in the works.
Yusko mentioned the district also received an MIG 1 rating recently, the highest rating for short-term municipal obligations, from prominent credit rating agency Moody’s.
A lower rating can lead to higher interest rates and cost taxpayers money, he said.
“I wish these reports would have more context to them,” Yusko said. “We do so much more than just trying to look at the dollar and cents of whether we’re under the limit.”
