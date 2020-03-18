Comptroller: Coronavirus will cost state billions

ALBANY — Rocked by economic fallout from the COVID-19 health emergency, New York is facing a sharp drop in revenue collections, a trend that could become "significantly worse," state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned Tuesday.

DiNapoli, the state's chief fiscal watchdog, estimated the state is facing a drop in revenues that will be $4 billion at a minimum and as much as $7 billion below what had been envisioned by budget planners just prior to the New York outbreak of the virus.

DINapoli also warned the state treasury could be battered by the potential for a "deep recession" later this year.

The comptroller's latest analysis injected a new level of worries into state budget talks at a time when the Cuomo administration is trying to realign the Medicaid health care program to contain spending and close a budget gap of $6 billion.

Lawmakers are scrambling to enact a balanced state budget by the end of this month. The next state fiscal year begins April 1.

Meanwhile, the filing deadline for both state and federal personal income tax returns is April 15.

Robert Mujica, a Cuomo appointee who heads the state Division of the Budget, said New York is going to need financial help from the federal government.

