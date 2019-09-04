SALEM — Paying closer attention to purchases and making sure the cheapest option is taken are the state comptroller’s recommendations for the school district after a recent audit of its purchases over two years.
The auditors found more than half — 53% — of the district’s purchases from July 2017 through Feb. 2019 lacked documentation to show the district sought competition as required by state law.
Salem Superintendent David Glover said he and the school board have reviewed their purchasing processes and have already adopted new procedures.
“We always appreciate the opportunity to see how we’re doing and get feedback on what we can do better,” Glover said. “We’re going to pull out our policies on purchases and review them separately to make sure they are updated going forward.”
State law requires purchases of a single item or multiple purchases of like items above $20,000 must be made through a competitive bidding process. For items under that threshold that cost more than $1,000, district officials must still produce documentation showing they sought competition to obtain the lowest price.
Glover said the board policy had wording to search for best value, which didn’t necessitate competition-seeking and needed to be made stronger.
The report said auditors found more than $115,000 worth of expenses without proper documentation for purchases such as floor finish, calculators and appliance repairs.
Glover said competition was sought in many cases, but documentation was thrown away inadvertently. Also, the school has new practices on storage and maintenance of records.
The board’s lack of formal procedures led to inconsistencies in purchasing that could have cost residents money, according to the report.
“Because district officials did not seek competition or maintain sufficient evidence that competition was sought for purchases below bidding thresholds, they cannot be sure that goods and services were procured in the most prudent and economical manner in the best interest of taxpayers,” the report states.
Glover said recommendations from the report have already been put into practice and he expects new policies will be adopted by the board before budget discussions begin in the spring.
