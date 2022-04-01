Comprehensive effort — but no lock closures — announced to protect state waters from round goby fish

The state is set to get to work on protecting its waters from aquatic invasive species.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Canal Corporation announced on March 24 a comprehensive effort to take action against the potential spread of the round goby to the Lake Champlain Basin.

This announcement comes after the discovery of round goby in the Hudson River near Troy in July 2021.

The round goby is a small fish that preys on the eggs and the young of fish native to the area they find themselves in. The fish is native to southeastern Europe.

The DEC lists the fish as a prohibited invasive species in the New York Code of Rules and Regulations.

Stu Gruskin, chief conservation and external affairs officer with the Nature Conservancy in New York, has described the round goby as a “prolific breeder” that takes over the native habitat of a body of water.

In a news release, he thanked the DEC and Canal Corporation, under the leadership of Gov. Kathy Hochul, for recognizing the need to respond.

“The measures announced today will help determine the necessary protective action to prevent the round goby from reaching the lake and causing irreversible harm to the local economy, recreation and native wildlife and fisheries,” Gruskin said.

The DEC and Canal Corporation announced that they are taking action in coordination with Canada, Vermont and other stakeholders.

Immediate and ongoing field research on the Champlain Canal will occur in coordination with the Lake Champlain Basin Program, as well as at other locations in the Hudson River watershed.

The effort, which will launch this month, will help determine the extent of round goby spread in the canal system. It will also provide the necessary data to guide response efforts, according to a news release from the DEC.

Actions will also include implementing immediate risk reduction strategies, assessing mid-term protection strategies, launching a coordinated public education campaign, developing rapid response plans and evaluating the economic and ecological impacts of round goby.

The DEC and Canal Corporation will develop a rapid response plan to identify appropriate steps to take if round goby is discovered to enter the Champlain Canal. The plan will take effect prior to the opening of the canal system, which is scheduled to happen on May 20.

Brian Stratton, the director of the Canal Corporation, said that the goal is to ensure that the canal system helps put any necessary steps into action. He urged those who use the canal to pay attention to the results of the actions being taken.

“We ask users and stakeholders for their patience and encourage them to learn how they can assist in mitigating the spread of aquatic invasives species to ensure the canal’s resiliency for generations to come,” he said.

Initially, the Nature Conservancy and others had proposed the closure of a lock along the Champlain Canal until a permanent solution could be realized. That is not included in the current plans.

Shaun Gillilland, Wilsboro town supervisor and chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, said he was pleased with the DEC and Canal Corporation moving forward and acknowledging the issue.

He said it is an urgent issue, and noted that the plan is a compromise.

“I hope it comes to the same outcome,” Gillilland said. “It’s probably a less than ideal course of action, but they do recognize the problem.”

He acknowledged that there is competing interests. He said that there are people who want boat passage throughout the canal.

Gruskin said that it is great that the problem posed by round goby is being acknowledged. But he noted that the plan is untested as far as he can tell.

He said that the DEC and Canal Corporation have an obligation to any information and data collected in real time.

“It’s pretty much universally acknowledged that maintaining a barrier is the most effective step in this kind of circumstance,” Gruskin said. “We’ll just watch very carefully what they’re doing.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

