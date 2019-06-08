GLENS FALLS — For award winning composer and lyricist, Jeremy Schonfeld, creating a musical score is really about storytelling.
“A lot of the projects I do, it really comes down to the ability to tell as many different stories as I can through music,” he said. “My job is to write to the story … I’m always thinking, this is the mood; angry, fast, tender, rushing, stressed, anxious.”
Schonfeld will be in Glens Falls this week for the final rehearsals of the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 25th Anniversary Summer Season’s opening show, “Calling All Kates.”
Creating the musical romantic comedy with writer Emily Goodson and director Chad Rabinovitz, Schonfeld said their collaboration is a unique one.
“None of us are in the same place and Chad is a real lynch-pin in the collaboration,” Schonfeld said on Thursday. “We are all trying to tell the same story.”
Rooted in truth, “Kates” is the tale of two travelers initially bound only by the name Kate.
“I’d seen this guy interviewed, so I was familiar with the story,” Schonfeld said, referring to the Canadian man who, after his fiancée called off their wedding, looked for a Canadian woman with the same name as his former fiancé to take the non-refundable, non-transferable honeymoon they had planned.
“I was actually the last one to jump on board with writing this show,” he said, adding that his compositions often have more gravitas. “It took a little bit of convincing.”
But since that time, he’s written the score, changed the score and tweaked it with each rehearsal and performance.
“I feel it is my job to authentically tell the story,” he said. “A show song can stop a show dead if it doesn’t move the story along.”
Schonfeld said as the play evolved, he knew he wanted an acoustic sound, creating a whimsical landscape.
“I wanted something quirkier, I wanted a little more folk charm to it. But it still runs the gamut. There’s some folk, country, pop,” he said. “I thought, it could be fun to have the narrator as part of the show.”
A challenge for Schonfeld was finding a way to make seamless transitions as the two main characters — Marc and Kate — traveled from place to place.
Because they had the bones of the story from real events, they started filling in the pieces from there.
“We had to decide, will they or won’t they? Is this a friends piece or a romantic piece?” he said. “And then the discussion becomes a lot easier. We start filling it in and it becomes clearer.”
Rabinovitz, also ATF’s producing artistic director, thought about writing a musical when he first read the story of the jilted Canadian man.
“Each year I write a grant to hopefully commission a writer,” he said. “And after being awarded a NYSCA (New York State Council on the Arts) grant a few years ago, I commissioned playwright Emily Goodson and composer and lyricist Jeremy Schonfeld to write the show.”
And like most shows, “Kates,” has been following a long creative route to get to this summer’s more complete version.
“This has taken years to get to this,” Rabinovitz said. “So much goes into it. The cool thing is, if something is not working, we can change it. Now we are at the point of,’what if we tweaked this or that.’”
Playing to audiences in the early developmental stages in Bloomington, Indiana, “Kates” came to ATF last summer for a staged developmental musical reading.
“We put the show up in Bloomington and we realized we had a huge adorable show,” Schonfeld said. “And then last summer we did is again and it was highly successful as only a concert.”
It is from the early audience feedback that the show has emerged.
“We added three characters to the show based on the audience feedback from last year,” said Rabinovitz. “It was significant feedback to develop new songs. They (the audience) are really part of something original.”
And Schonfeld added that more characters offered an opportunity for more depth with more voices in the score.
“We are in a really good place with the score and the show,” Schonfeld said. “The thing is, with musical theater these things take a lot of time.”
In 2020, Schonfeld’s show, “Iron & Coal,” will have its World Premiere in New York City on Jan. 10 and 11 at the Prototype Festival.
“It is really my father’s story, he was in Auschwitz,” he said, telling the shortened story about his father who wrote a memoir after surviving the Holocaust. “There will be 230 people on stage ... I’m very excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.