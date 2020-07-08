Complaints about short-term rentals aired in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The proliferation of full-time rental properties in residential areas led a resident to ask Monday for special zones to be established.
At the Town Board meeting, Jennifer Dobkowski described the problems she has on her private road, because the only other owner on the road has turned his house into a continuous short-term rental.
She said the board should create zones where residents could live without having new neighbors every few days.
“I wish we could have zones, so residential areas aren’t put in a position where kids aren’t safe,” she said.
Queensbury, like most municipalities, has a zoning code that prohibits hotels and other official short-term rental facilities in R-1 residential zones. The Town Board has not been willing to ban short-term rentals in residential zones, preferring instead to try to weed out bad rental owners.
The owner of the short-term rental near her has been “very responsive” every time there’s a problem with a renter, Dobkowski said.
“It seems the hosts are not the problem,” she said.
The problem is the renters, who treat the property and the neighbors with the inattention of someone who does not plan to be there long, she said.
In the last three weeks, six groups have rented the property next to hers, she said.
One renter used a longbow to shoot arrows in the driveway.
“With our kids playing on their swings about 50 feet away,” she said.
Renters and their friends come and go, and people perform three-point turns in her driveway as the children play there.
“My husband had to slow down a vehicle racing down our private dirt road,” she said.
One group of young men, struggling to get the grill to work, announced that they would pour all their lighter fluid on it and “blow it up,” she said.
She argued that people buy houses in certain areas, such as rural places with private roads, with expectations that do not include having a short-term rental nearby.
Supervisor John Strough said he would make sure the owner knew about the regulations the Town Board passed. But those rules only require the owner to respond to problems; they do not stop owners from renting out their properties.
That might change. Newly appointed board member Amanda Magee has said she would like the town to look at short-term rentals from the point of view of protecting residential neighborhoods.
