Complaints about short-term rentals aired in Queensbury

In the last three weeks, six groups have rented the property next to hers, she said.

One renter used a longbow to shoot arrows in the driveway.

“With our kids playing on their swings about 50 feet away,” she said.

Renters and their friends come and go, and people perform three-point turns in her driveway as the children play there.

“My husband had to slow down a vehicle racing down our private dirt road,” she said.

One group of young men, struggling to get the grill to work, announced that they would pour all their lighter fluid on it and “blow it up,” she said.

She argued that people buy houses in certain areas, such as rural places with private roads, with expectations that do not include having a short-term rental nearby.

Supervisor John Strough said he would make sure the owner knew about the regulations the Town Board passed. But those rules only require the owner to respond to problems; they do not stop owners from renting out their properties.

That might change. Newly appointed board member Amanda Magee has said she would like the town to look at short-term rentals from the point of view of protecting residential neighborhoods.

