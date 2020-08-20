Competition seeks to expand dairy innovation in New York

A new startup competition has been launched to accelerate dairy product innovation in New York state.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets, the New York Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board, and VentureFuel announced Thursday the creation of MilkLaunch, a competition that will be run by VentureFuel, an innovation consultancy that builds accelerators and custom programs to futurize industries.

A news release said that MilkLaunch will encourage entrepreneurs to introduce new dairy products with the ultimate goal of boosting dairy sales in the state. The competition includes over $200,000 in awards, including providing $15,000 to support four finalists in perfecting their product via lab time, customer insights, research, and mentorship from global experts across the consumer products, retail and dairy industries. The grand prize of $150,000 will be used to accelerate the winner(s) of the competition to get to market and drive dairy sales.

The dairy industry is the largest single segment of New York's agricultural industry, the news release said, and the state has nearly 4,000 dairy farms that produce nearly 15 billion pounds of milk, is the fourth largest producer of milk, the largest producer of cottage cheese and sour cream, and the second largest producer of yogurt.