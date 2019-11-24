A Florida-based rail company that wanted to purchase Warren County's rail line earlier this year but was ruled out when it didn't come up with a cash deposit is hoping to renew purchase discussions for the line.
Railnet International Inc. offered $4 million for the stretch of rail line from Saratoga Springs to North Creek when the county and town of Corinth sent out a "request for proposals" last spring.
Railnet, whose website bills it as a company that "specializes in the designing, building, operation, and maintenance of railroad systems," was one of four companies that responded, but was ruled out when it did not provide a $50,000 deposit that was part of the proposal process.
A one-week extension was granted, but the deposit was not paid, so the county moved on to the three other bidders.
One was ruled out, one dropped out and a negotiating team made up of Warren County and Corinth officials spent months working with the third, United Rail of Las Vegas. But United Rail halted negotiations with the county last month, though it was still pursuing a possible deal with Corinth for use of the stretch of rails that Corinth owns.
Steve Wildermuth, Railnet's Hadley-based chief mechanical officer, said the company is still interested in a purchase, and sent a letter to Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore and Corinth Supervisor Richard Lucia this week seeking to renew discussions.
"We think this railroad can do a lot for the area's economy," he said.
Wildermuth said Railnet took no further action regarding its interest after it was ruled out of the bidding last spring.
Wildermuth had previously sought to operate a railroad on the line in 2010, when Warren County was seeking a new operator for the rail line as well. His company, which he said at the time would run as a nonprofit, was not chosen, with the county instead contracting with Iowa Pacific Holdings of Chicago.
Iowa Pacific ran excursion and freight trains on the line under the name Saratoga & North Creek Railway until April 2018, when it halted operations amid financial problems and disputes with local and state officials over tanker car storage.
Moore said it appeared last spring that Railnet did not have the financial resources at the time to complete a sale.
He said it the company is still interested, it can seek to intervene in the formal rail abandonment proceedings through the U.S. Surface Transportation Board that Warren County supervisors voted last week to pursue.
"If that has changed, Railnet can participate in an OFA (offer of financial assistance) through the STB just like anybody else," Moore said.
Railnet's interest in the latest twist in the saga of the future of the 90 miles of rails between Saratoga Springs and Tahawus in Essex County. The town of Corinth owns the stretch between Saratoga Springs and Corinth, Warren County owns from Hadley to North Creek and Iowa Pacific owns from North Creek to Tahawus.
A number of Adirondack environmental groups have pushed for conversion of the rails to a recreational trail, as no operator has been able to make a financial go of train operations since the 1980s.
This rail system is becoming a joke. If someone's interested, make a solid offer, backed up by bona fides. Seems the real interest is when they get bazillions of tax dollars and get things for free. Maybe the "Civic" Center types should move in? We have plenty of trails, train rides are out there also. Scrap the rails and get on with business.
Alright, enough already. I’ve been a proponent of getting the line back up and running as a functional railroad. I had hoped that there would be economic benefit to hauling the tailings out of Tawhawus had they figured out how to use that product in today’s market. It appears that none of this is going to happen. These fly by night railroad operators that continually claim they can make it profitable just aren’t working out anymore. Abandon the whole line, rip up the tracks, lay down gravel and make it a recreational trail. Now with that being said, RECREATIONAL means for everyone. Bikes, hikers and the like in the summer and snowmobiles in the winter. That would bring more money to the area than any Tank Engine ever thought of.
