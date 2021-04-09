Companion event will benefit marathon dance

GLENS FALLS — South High Marathon Dance, the region's keynote charity event that will be held outside this year on April 30 at Great Escape, will have a partner event taking place on the same day at the Shirt Factory.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of the dance, usually a jam-packed, sweaty, overnight affair that brings students, teachers, parents and other supporters together in the gigantic petri dish of the school gym.
This year, the dance will take place on a single day, under tents, with students wearing masks and staying in small, separate groups.
Besides students, attendees at the dance will be kept to a minimum, so Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf is opening his building and grounds to the public from 4:30 to 8 p.m. that Friday for a fun, food truck dinner, the profits from which will be donated to the dance.
The Shirt Factory annually holds food truck corrals on Thursday evenings in the spring and summer, often with live music and games for kids, drawing large crowds. Last year, the corrals had to be cut back, with fewer vendors and less activity, because of the pandemic.
This year, the corrals will start May 20 and run through Sept. 10, Unkauf said, with pandemic safety protocols in place. But before that, some of the vendors will gather for the special marathon dance event.
He has asked the city for permission to close Curran Lane, the block-long street that runs along one side of the Shirt Factory, and he intends to use the large parking lot at the back of the building, in front of Rock Hill Bakehouse, so the trucks have more room to spread out.
He's expecting a "good variety of vendors," Unkauf said, in about 20 different trucks.
He's hoping to have some monitors set up that will broadcast the action live from the marathon dance.
Tom Myott, an art teacher at South High and one of the longtime organizers of the marathon dance, said the event will give parents and other people an opportunity to feel part of the event without being there.
This year's event is the 44th annual dance. It has raised more than $8.9 million for more than 567 beneficiaries in area communities over the decades.
About 60 applications were received for funding this year, which a student committee narrowed down to 24 beneficiaries, including individuals and organizations.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.