Companion event will benefit marathon dance

GLENS FALLS — South High Marathon Dance, the region's keynote charity event that will be held outside this year on April 30 at Great Escape, will have a partner event taking place on the same day at the Shirt Factory.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of the dance, usually a jam-packed, sweaty, overnight affair that brings students, teachers, parents and other supporters together in the gigantic petri dish of the school gym.

This year, the dance will take place on a single day, under tents, with students wearing masks and staying in small, separate groups.

Besides students, attendees at the dance will be kept to a minimum, so Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf is opening his building and grounds to the public from 4:30 to 8 p.m. that Friday for a fun, food truck dinner, the profits from which will be donated to the dance.

The Shirt Factory annually holds food truck corrals on Thursday evenings in the spring and summer, often with live music and games for kids, drawing large crowds. Last year, the corrals had to be cut back, with fewer vendors and less activity, because of the pandemic.

