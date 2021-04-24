Community welcomes reopening of thrift shop, social hub in Salem

The shoppe sits on the same property as the Historic Salem Courthouse, in what used to be the sheriff’s house.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday and the first Saturday of every month. Prices range from 50 cents to $5.

“People are so excited, not only to donate, but to come to shop,” said Janice Quartararo, the executive director of the Historic Salem Courthouse Preservation Association. “The parking lot is jammed. It is just mayhem for two hours when they are open.”

The store sells crafts, art, books, men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, puzzles, purses, vintage items, baby bottles, toys, wigs, jewelry and even wedding dresses.

“You never know what you’re going to find in here,” Keyes said.

Proceeds from the sale of items go to many different groups and programs in the Salem community. Since 2004, The Shoppe Off Broadway has given $282,797 in the form of grants and donations to various organizations including the Bancroft Library, Girl Scouts, the Hebron Volunteer Fire Company, Opera Saratoga, the Salem Area Youth Association, Salem Central School, the Town of Salem Cemetery Restoration, as well as food pantries, rescue squads, sports camps, fuel funds, graduation scholarships and swim programs.