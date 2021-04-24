Community welcomes reopening of thrift shop, social hub in Salem

SALEM — Chris Michael stacked a number of items at The Shoppe Off Broadway on Wednesday.
An avid shopper, Michael visits the newly reopened thrift shop a couple of times a week.
She grabbed some shirts for her husband, two small bird paintings for her mother-in-law and a framed “Wicked” Playbill for her Broadway-loving son.
“He has a collection that has been built from this shop,” said Michael, just one of the many Salem residents happy to see The Shoppe Off Broadway reopen on April 7.
“I buy a lot of clothes for grandchildren,” she added, “because they either go through them or lose them, especially the boys. I’m usually in here with a pile of boys’ clothes.”
She frequents the thrift shop because she finds it’s a wonderful way to recycle and keep costs down for working families.
The store shut down in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit. It was able to reopen during the summer, but shut down again when COVID numbers started to soar just before Christmas.
Now that many of the volunteers — who range in age from 65-70 — are vaccinated, they felt it was safe to reopen on April 7.
“I think it serves as a real social hub for this town,” Michael said, chatting with volunteer Sue Keyes, who has been volunteering since it started in 2004.
The shoppe sits on the same property as the Historic Salem Courthouse, in what used to be the sheriff’s house.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday and the first Saturday of every month. Prices range from 50 cents to $5.
“People are so excited, not only to donate, but to come to shop,” said Janice Quartararo, the executive director of the Historic Salem Courthouse Preservation Association. “The parking lot is jammed. It is just mayhem for two hours when they are open.”
The store sells crafts, art, books, men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, puzzles, purses, vintage items, baby bottles, toys, wigs, jewelry and even wedding dresses.
“You never know what you’re going to find in here,” Keyes said.
Proceeds from the sale of items go to many different groups and programs in the Salem community. Since 2004, The Shoppe Off Broadway has given $282,797 in the form of grants and donations to various organizations including the Bancroft Library, Girl Scouts, the Hebron Volunteer Fire Company, Opera Saratoga, the Salem Area Youth Association, Salem Central School, the Town of Salem Cemetery Restoration, as well as food pantries, rescue squads, sports camps, fuel funds, graduation scholarships and swim programs.
The shop usually donates around $10,000 every year to help run Lunch, Learn & Play, a five-week summer program at the courthouse. It was canceled last summer due to the pandemic, but will be back in session this summer. The program is offered for free to Salem kids.
“We could use, just like any nonprofit, help with fundraising,” Quartararo said.
Checks can be made out to The Shoppe Off Broadway. There is also a link on the Historic Salem Courthouse website at www.salemcourthouse.org.
“They definitely have a huge presence and so many people come from all over to support them,” Quartararo said. “So many people in the community are indebted to them because they allow a lot of things to happen in the community.”
The store has always focused on fundraising for youths in Salem.
“It’s really important to shop at the Shoppe,” Quartararo said, “because it goes back to Salem.”