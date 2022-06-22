Community turns out for fundraiser for families of fatal crash victims

LAKE GEORGE — A fundraiser to benefit the families of those who lost their lives in the recent motorcycle-pedestrians crash along Route 9 received overwhelming support from the community Wednesday.

As a way of supporting family members, Danna Ellsworth, who is friends with the families of the victims, held a fundraiser at the Lake George Expedition Park, of which she is the owner.

On Sunday, June 12, a motorcycle struck a group of six pedestrians on Route 9, at an entrance to the Warren County Bikeway, killing James A. Persons, 38, and Quinton Delgadillo, 8, both of Lake George.

"My husband and I are friends with both families. We wanted to support them as best as we could," Ellsworth said on Wednesday during the event.

Delgadillo's mother, Jasmine Luellen, was taken to Albany Medical Center after being injured in the crash. Ellsworth said on Wednesday that Luellen has since left the hospital.

The other three pedestrians, all children, were unharmed.

Delgadillo's father was at the fundraiser.

The fundraiser kicked off at 2 p.m., with admissions as donations-only. Live music was provided by Rich Ortiz and Dirt Cheap, and there was a variety of different food trucks.

The support was overwhelming, with over 150 gift baskets and items that were auctioned off. All proceeds are going to Luellen and her family.

Ellsworth said that in addition to the generous donations from all those who were in attendance — of which there were at least 200 people — many who couldn't attend still found the time to make a quick stop to donate.

Ellsworth said the silent auction gift baskets and items came from businesses and community members from Lake George, Bolton Landing, Queensbury, Warrensburg, Glens Falls and other communities.

Nany volunteers helped run the event.

Volunteer Vincenzia Fasulo is a graduate of Lake George High School and her mother is a teacher assistant at the school who knew Delgadillo and his family.

Fasulo said that she was selling raffle tickets that were going for 10 for $10.

"I was talking to Danna and she was just saying that they are getting so many donations, like it's almost overwhelming how many people were handing them gift cards. It's really incredible how the community has come together," Fasulo said.

The Lake George Fire Department and New York State Police also showed their support by being in attendance.

State Trooper T.J. McHugh said that state police troopers were there to support the family members who suffered the tragedy, and to show that they are a part of the community.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

The operator of the motorcycle that crashed was Anthony Futia, who was taken to Albany Medical Center in critical condition. Trooper Stephanie O'Neil said that as of Tuesday, Futia was still admitted to the hospital, and that there was no further information at the time.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

