GLENS FALLS — Residents of Glens Falls are being asked to weigh in on the Special Projects Committee's ideas on ways to address overnight parking.

At a meeting on Tuesday, committee members discussed surveying residents in need on on street overnight parking but also remain conscientious of snow removal needs during the winter months.

With recently collecting suggestions from emergency service and public works officials, the board is ready to collect feedback on their ideas of how to add parking for residents that need it.

Previously discussed has been the idea of a pilot program with one street per ward for residential overnight parking. Residents would purchase permits for the parking, but not during the months of November to April.

"(For the pilot program) I think it's hard to say to someone that we're going to collect their money and then say that they can't use that area for four months," said Ben Lapham, Fourth Ward councilman.

Mary Gooden, Fifth Ward councilwoman and committee chair, was absent from the meeting. Bob Curtis, former city clerk, agreed with Lapham and said that the winter months aren't doable for overnights.

Curtis also said that the committee will be looking to rule out streets that aren't wide enough for fire emergency trucks. Jamie Schrammel, Glens Falls Fire Chief, will be putting together a list of streets too narrow to allow parking and still remain accessible in an emergency.

Ed Donahue, First Ward councilman, said it would be too much of a hassle for the Department of Public Works to maintain during a snowstorm.

"They would have to do a third round of plowing if street parking was allowed in the winter," he said.

The streets for the pilot program are projected to include parking at locations on Pearl Street, Washington Avenue for both Wards 2 and 3, Broad Street between Pine and the Hudson/Broad intersection, and Hudson to South Street.

The pilot program was discussed back in February and committee members at the time knew they would want to seek the opinion of the public.

The survey will be accessible until the next Special Projects Committee meeting on April 18 at 2 p.m. The survey can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QF8BTDB.