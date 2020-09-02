Community spread sickens two in Warren County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In another indication of community spread, two Warren County residents tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

“The cases are not related, but both residents are believed to have been infected in the community through unknown contacts,” spokesman Don Lehman said in an email.

One resident attended a social event recently at which people did not wear masks or stay six feet apart.

Warren County Health Services has contacted all people who had close contact with the residents and has arranged quarantines and follow-up testing.

Most of the cases in Warren County this summer have occurred among people who socialized without masks or social distancing.

Also, two other residents recovered from coronavirus Wednesday.

Six people are currently known to be ill, but all are only mildly sick. No one is hospitalized.

