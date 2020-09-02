Community spread sickens two in Warren County; Essex Center resident dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In another indication of community spread, two Warren County residents tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

“The cases are not related, but both residents are believed to have been infected in the community through unknown contacts,” spokesman Don Lehman said in an email.

One resident attended a social event recently at which people did not wear masks or stay six feet apart.

Most of the cases in Warren County this summer have occurred among people who socialized without masks or social distancing.

Warren County Health Services has contacted all people who had close contact with the residents and has arranged quarantines and follow-up testing.

At Essex Center in Essex County, a seventh resident died in a coronavirus outbreak there. However, no one new tested positive Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday:

Warren County has a total of 300 confirmed cases since March with the two new positive cases. Two other people recovered, for a total of 260 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are six people currently sick, all mildly. No one is hospitalized.

Washington County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Three people are currently sick and no one is hospitalized.

Saratoga County reported three people tested positive, for a total of 884 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 842 recoveries. There are 25 people still sick, and no one is hospitalized.

In the northern Saratoga County towns, one Moreau resident and one Wilton resident recovered. One Wilton resident is still sick.

Essex County reported no new cases. At Essex Center, where 46 residents tested positive, three are hospitalized and now seven have died. Essex County is not tracking recoveries of nursing home residents. Among Essex Center employees, 30 tested positive and 21 have now recovered, an increase of seven from Tuesday. Of the 12 people who had close contact with employees and have tested positive, four have recovered, an increase of three from Tuesday.

The Capital Region reported 23 people tested positive Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.5%. Every county in the region had a positive test rate under 1%, with Schenectady County having the highest cases and test rate: seven cases, a 0.9% positive test rate. The goal to controlling the virus is believed to be keeping the positive test rate under 1%.

Statewide, 708 people tested positive Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.8%.

There were 445 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus Tuesday, and five people died.

Locally, Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient. Glens Falls Hospital reported no coronavirus patients.

