Community spread sickens 17 people

Every single person in Warren County who caught coronavirus in the last day caught it by being exposed in the community, Health Services said.
Unlike previous days, in which many people caught the virus from a household member who was sick, or through work, Thursday’s 17 new cases showed how much the virus is circulating through the community.
In many cases, people reported to contact tracers that they had gone out in public while feeling ill, Health Services said.
In Lake Placid, seven people have caught the virus after socializing together, Essex County Health Department officials said. They described a cluster of cases involving people in the hotel industry, all either friends or co-workers who were exposed to the virus while spending time together.
Prison update
The state's Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann now has eight inmates ill, for a total of 72 since March. There is no change at the nearby Washington Correctional Facility, a medium-security state prison, with three inmates ill, for a total of 22.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 2,268 confirmed cases since March, and three recoveries, for a total of 1,898 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 317 people currently ill, 16 of whom are hospitalized, the same as Wednesday. One person who is not hospitalized is moderately ill, as are all 16 hospitalized patients.
- Washington County reported Wednesday’s figures. The county had 23 new cases, for a total of 1,617 confirmed cases since March, and 19 recoveries, for a total of 1,433 recoveries. There are 167 people currently ill, and 10 are hospitalized, which is the same as Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported three deaths, for a total of 113, none of which occurred in the northern towns and villages.
- The county also reported 106 new cases, for a total of 10,304 confirmed cases since March. There were 128 recoveries, for a total of 5,908 recoveries. There are 4,283 people currently ill and 70 are hospitalized, 22 fewer than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three town of Corinth residents (for a total of 61), two Hadley residents (for a total of 44) and one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of 53).
- Still ill: 58 town of Corinth residents, 45 village of Corinth residents, 42 Hadley residents, 204 Moreau residents, 94 Northumberland residents, 52 town of Saratoga residents, 17 Schuylerville residents, 40 South Glens Falls residents, 18 Victory residents and 290 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: three Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, one Schuylerville resident, one South Glens Falls resident and one Wilton resident.
- Deaths since March (unchanged since Wednesday): one in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 10 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Essex County reported 13 new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 23 coronavirus patients, one fewer than Wednesday. There are three people in intensive care, one more than Wednesday.
For Wednesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 593 new cases, for a positive test rate of 5.3%, which brought the weekly average to 6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 6.7% and a weekly average of 4.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 4.4% and a weekly average of 5.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 5.1% and a weekly average of 6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.6% and a weekly average of 3.3%.
- Statewide, 13,398 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.34%. There were 8.520 people hospitalized Wednesday with coronavirus and 162 people died.
