Community spread sickens 17 people

Every single person in Warren County who caught coronavirus in the last day caught it by being exposed in the community, Health Services said.

Unlike previous days, in which many people caught the virus from a household member who was sick, or through work, Thursday’s 17 new cases showed how much the virus is circulating through the community.

In many cases, people reported to contact tracers that they had gone out in public while feeling ill, Health Services said.

In Lake Placid, seven people have caught the virus after socializing together, Essex County Health Department officials said. They described a cluster of cases involving people in the hotel industry, all either friends or co-workers who were exposed to the virus while spending time together.

Prison update

The state's Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann now has eight inmates ill, for a total of 72 since March. There is no change at the nearby Washington Correctional Facility, a medium-security state prison, with three inmates ill, for a total of 22.

Thursday’s statistics