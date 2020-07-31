Community spread indicated in new Warren County case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warren County Health Services has another mystery on its hands.

A person has tested positive after no clear exposure to coronavirus.

That suggests the virus is still being spread through the Warren County community. However, Saratoga County Public Health is also investigating, because the person went to several businesses in that county.

The case “appears to stem from community exposure, though it is unclear where and how. That case remains under investigation,” Warren County Health Services said in a news release Friday.

In better news, a person who quarantined immediately after traveling through a hotspot state has now tested positive — but did not expose other people locally.

People must quarantine for 14 days after traveling from 34 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska. Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

On Friday: