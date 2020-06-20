Community shows that it has law enforcement's back

CHESTER — Over 100 firetrucks, emergency vehicles and cars proceeded down Route 9 in a caravan on Saturday to show their support for law enforcement.
The “Back the Blue” parade began at Little Tannery Road and continued through Chester to the intersection of Route 8.
State Police from the Chester station lined the street as vehicles honked their horns and people cheered and waved at them.
State Police Sgt. Luke Splittgerber, zone commander, said it was great to see the support from the public.
“It blows me away how large this was, especially for such a small town in upstate New York,” he said.
The event was sponsored by the Chestertown and Horicon fire companies.
Horicon Fire Chief Scott Hayes said he came up with the idea as a way to say thank you to police officers.
Law enforcement has been getting a bad rap across the country in high-profile instances of police brutality including in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
“We’ve got a lot of great cops around here and I thought we should stand behind them,” Hayes said.
Hayes posted the idea on social media and it took off from there.
State Police Sgt. Jim Conway said it was nice for the community to come out and support them. A lot of these officers have been working 12 or 14 days straight, given the need for police to be on hand for the large demonstrations that have taken place in Albany, Schenectady and Troy.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said the large turnout for the event speaks for itself. In a time where there is a lot of tension, he said it is good to point out all the positive things that law enforcement and other emergency personnel do for the community.
“These guys are all volunteers. They’re on the front lines,” he said.
Spectator Brian Wolert, of Brant Lake, said that even though the parade was only about 10 minutes long, it still provided a much-needed morale boost to law enforcement.
Jen Farmer, of Brant Lake, and her 2-year-old son Mason were among those watching the parade. Farmer’s husband is a corrections officer.
“It’s emotional and I think it’s wonderful,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.