Community shows that it has law enforcement's back

CHESTER — Over 100 firetrucks, emergency vehicles and cars proceeded down Route 9 in a caravan on Saturday to show their support for law enforcement.

The “Back the Blue” parade began at Little Tannery Road and continued through Chester to the intersection of Route 8.

State Police from the Chester station lined the street as vehicles honked their horns and people cheered and waved at them.

State Police Sgt. Luke Splittgerber, zone commander, said it was great to see the support from the public.

“It blows me away how large this was, especially for such a small town in upstate New York,” he said.

The event was sponsored by the Chestertown and Horicon fire companies.

Horicon Fire Chief Scott Hayes said he came up with the idea as a way to say thank you to police officers.

Law enforcement has been getting a bad rap across the country in high-profile instances of police brutality including in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

“We’ve got a lot of great cops around here and I thought we should stand behind them,” Hayes said.