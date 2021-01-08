Community newspaper saying goodbye to Granville

GRANVILLE — The Granville Sentinel isn't leaving Granville, its owner says, but it is moving to a smaller local location that is better suited to the size of its staff.
The longtime community newspaper and others, including the Whitehall Times, that were once owned by the Manchester family are developing a more regional approach to the North Country.
Granville residents were dismayed to see a sign on the Sentinel’s door recently, announcing they were moving. A Facebook post also said they were “moving…into the future.”
Without details, some local people assumed the newspaper was moving out of town altogether.
Mark P. Vinciguerra, publisher and president of Capital Region Independent Media, which owns the Sentinel and other publications, said the company leases the current space, which, especially in the era of COVID-19, is far larger than needed.
"It's 10,000 square feet," he said.
He didn't want to reveal where in town the company will move its office, but said that will be announced sometime over the next few months.
“Their presence has been here forever and ever through multiple generations,” said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks, expressing the hope that the paper retains a strong local presence.
Vinciguerra said the company will be hanging onto its local employees.
The building where the newspaper has been based is listed for sale, and Hicks said the real estate agent had asked him if the Town Board was interested in buying it as a new Town Hall.
The Town Hall needs up to $500,000 in repairs, including structural, roofing and electrical work. The town has budgeted to do some of that work this year.
Hicks said the Sentinel building could be the perfect place for Town Hall, but not if the town has to pay for it.
“It’s an intriguing idea. But it was a lot of money. We don’t have an extra $220,000 sitting around,” he said. “If the owners wanted to donate the building to the town, we’d make it our first priority to take a look at it. It would probably fit our needs. We’d be interested.”
But that doesn’t appear to be in the works, so he plans to move ahead with repairs at the current Town Hall.
“We’ll be working on our building throughout 2021,” he said.
Last year, when Vinciguerra bought all the Manchester newspapers, he stressed he was devoted to community journalism.
The Granville Sentinel was founded in 1875 and was run by family until last year.
