Community newspaper moving to new location

“Their presence has been here forever and ever through multiple generations,” said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks, expressing the hope that the paper retains a strong local presence.

Vinciguerra said the company will be hanging onto its local employees.

The building where the newspaper has been based is listed for sale, and Hicks said the real estate agent had asked him if the Town Board was interested in buying it as a new Town Hall.

The Town Hall needs up to $500,000 in repairs, including structural, roofing and electrical work. The town has budgeted to do some of that work this year.

Hicks said the Sentinel building could be the perfect place for Town Hall, but not if the town has to pay for it.

“It’s an intriguing idea. But it was a lot of money. We don’t have an extra $220,000 sitting around,” he said. “If the owners wanted to donate the building to the town, we’d make it our first priority to take a look at it. It would probably fit our needs. We’d be interested.”

But that doesn’t appear to be in the works, so he plans to move ahead with repairs at the current Town Hall.

“We’ll be working on our building throughout 2021,” he said.