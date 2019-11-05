GLENS FALLS — The city will hold a community forum on Thursday for residents to give their vision for the South Street-Broad Street corridor.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Green Apartments Community Room.
At the forum, the goals and objectives for the study will be outlined. City officials will describe the planning process and how residents and business owners within the study are can participate and develop a vision for the South Street-Broad Street corridor.
The Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency has hired the LA Group, of Saratoga Springs, to study redevelopment of two state-designated Brownfield Opportunity Areas. One of the BOAs is the South and Broad streets area, which encompasses a swath of land on either side of Broad Street. It extends as far west as the Queensbury town line and east to the Hudson River.
The LA Group is providing planning and technical assistance, landscape architecture, engineering services and public outreach.
EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said that after the forum, the LA Group will go back and update a final conceptual plan that the city will submit to the Department of State for its review.
This is an important planning document that will serve as a master plan as potential projects come to light and funding opportunities are available, according to Bartholomew.
Bartholomew said there are some existing businesses along Broad Street, such as Glens Falls Toyota and Seeley Office Systems, but there are some vacant properties that could be tapped into.
“We might want to look at future development and increase our tax base as well,” he said.
The other BOA area is the Warren Street corridor. A series of public meetings have been held to get input on what people would like to see there.
Warren Street BOA is at step one, which provides a basic look at the study area and boundaries, current land use and zoning, potential for revitalization and description of existing sites.
The South Street BOA is at step two, which involves a more in-depth analysis of economic and market trends and potential redevelopment efforts.
