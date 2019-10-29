WARRENSBURG — Family and friends gathered to pay their respects on Tuesday to a retired New York City police detective investigator, who died on Friday from his 9/11-related cancer.
Dennis P. Murphy, 57, of Diamond Point, was a first responder during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He worked in a Manhattan morgue, identifying and sorting remains.
During visiting hours at the Alexander Baker Funeral Home, members of the Warrensburg Fire Department and New York State Police stood guard. The Lake George Fire Department's ladder truck flew an American flag over Main Street.
Timothy Murphy, Dennis's brother, had said in an interview Friday that Dennis had his funeral arrangements planned — one in the North Country, and one in Brooklyn, so the people he loved from both his homes wouldn't have to travel.
Dennis was always worried about others.
He became a champion for 9/11 first responders, making sure they knew about medical monitoring through the World Trade Center Health Program. That program is federally funded and screens and monitors first responders and survivors for health conditions that could be related to 9/11.
In September 2018, Dennis spoke with The Post-Star about the program and urged those who had retired and moved upstate, as he did, to get checked.
He had retired in 2007 and lived in Diamond Point with his wife, Mary Lu. A decade later, he was diagnosed with cancer of the tongue, throat and neck. He had never smoked.
You have free articles remaining.
The cancer was linked to his work during 9/11. Doctors told him he couldn't be cured, but they could maintain him.
In between chemotherapy appointments at a clinic in Queens, Dennis would travel down to Washington and urge politicians to pass the compensation fund bill for victims of 9/11.
Dennis Murphy, a retired New York City Police detective investigator, who helped sift through the remains following 9/11 lost his battle with cancer Friday morning at Saratoga Hospital.
When President Donald Trump signed the bill, extending the fund through 2092, Murphy was there.
"It was an honor be up there, and it was an honor to also be there as a representative for those that could not be there that have either passed away, or who are sick, fighting their cancers," Murphy had told The Post-Star in August.
Following Tuesday's visitation hours, the family will hold another visitation from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Marine Park Funeral Home, 3024 Quentin Road, Brooklyn, according to Dennis's obituary.
Dennis will be buried at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, Dennis's family is asking donation be made to Amanda's Hope, a nonprofit organization helping children with cancer.
"As Dennis would want included: To learn more about the World Trade Center Health Program, visit cdc.gov/WTC or call the main line of the Queens Clinical Center at 718-267-2420," his obituary read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.