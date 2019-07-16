GLENS FALLS — There is one remaining raised planting bed available at Sagamore Street Park community garden.
The garden is sponsored by the city Recreation Department and is located at the Sagamore Street Park at the corner of Sagamore and Hunter streets. The community garden allows people to enjoy vegetables, herbs and flowers that they grow themselves.
Beds are open to individuals, families, youth groups, civic organizations and local businesses — whether they are an experienced gardener looking for a place to grow produce or a novice wanting to learn the basics of gardening.
The community garden site is equipped with water, tools and a small shed. Site coordinator is a master gardener available for workshops, guidance and consultation.
Those interested should email the Glens Falls Recreation Department at recreation@cityofglensfalls.com or call 518-615-0446.
