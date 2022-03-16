Community Fund donates to 35 local helping agencies

The bank will match what the community has given during the Autumn of Giving campaign: $70,295.86.

The Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund (The Community Fund) was established in 2009 to serve as a perpetual source of philanthropic support for the needs of local charities. The Fund is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Since the Autumn of Giving Campaign’s inception in 2013, more than $480,000 has been raised from the community. With the bank match, the overall total raised exceeds $1 million.