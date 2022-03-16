Community Fund donates to 35 local helping agencies

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund has awarded Lend-A-Hand Grants to 35 local nonprofit organizations.
The Community Fund's Independent Advisory Committee made the selections.
The grants were presented at the Community Fund’s annual grant award reception on Dec. 9 at Longfellows Restaurant.
The bank will match what the community has given during the Autumn of Giving campaign: $70,295.86.
Grant awards were provided to the following organizations:
- 4-H Cornell Cooperative Extension, for the renovation of the 4-H Training Center outdoor arena bleachers.
- After the Fire, to help families in Saratoga County who suffer loss due to a fire, by providing gift cards for supplies and personal items.
- Amorak Youth, to help with music tutoring costs related to the update and repair of donated musical instruments.
- Battenkill Community Services Inc., for adaptive yoga equipment.
- The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund Inc., to provide personal hygiene kits for local school children in need.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks Inc., to help support the ability to recruit, screen, train and support One Child and One Mentor and the families with whom they are matched.
- Bikeatoga, to help provide free bicycles, helmets, safety equipment, locks and maintenance to all, without question.
- Books in Kid’s Hands Corporation, to purchase new books twice per year for children in the area.
- Camp Abilities Saratoga, to transform the grant it receives into life-changing experiences. Camp Abilities Saratoga campers become physically active while gaining the self-confidence needed to face life’s future challenges.
- Caritas DBA Nearcare, to provide respite for caregivers, companionship, transportation to medical appointments, and assistance with errands for seriously and terminally ill individuals and their families.
- The Charlton School, to support its Therapeutic Arts program, which will allow the school to bring in a visiting artist in the field of dance and/or photography to supplement the vibrant therapy program from which students benefit.
- C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios, to allow the continuation of the program focusing on marginalized members of our community, specifically low-income youth in the Saratoga Springs community.
- Family Service Association of Glens Falls Inc., to help children in low-income areas purchase new shoes.
- First Baptist Church of Ballston Spa’s Summer Lunch Program, to help families experiencing food insecurity by providing lunches during the months of July and August, when free or reduced-price lunches are not available through the school system.
- Flutters of Hope Inc., to support the ButterflyWish Baskets, which provides care baskets and financial support to individuals struggling with eating disorders and seeking treatment.
- Franklin Community Center Inc., to support the 17 efficiency apartments — affordable rental units for individuals — due to the lack of availability of low-income housing within the city of Saratoga Springs.
- Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties, to cover the cost of materials and labor for the renovation of the roof on an existing home that is being rehabbed in Corinth.
- Nipper Knolls Equine Center, to care for and feed specially trained therapeutic horses, and to help recruit and train volunteers for the program.
- NYSARC, Inc., Saratoga County Chapter (Saratoga Bridges), to support its artists with opportunities to take classes at its Creative Endeavors Art Center, and virtually through Zoom, which are taught by professional artists and Skidmore College students.
- Open Door Mission, to purchase food, supplies and other direct expenses for the Hunger Relief Program.
- Operation Adopt-a-Soldier Inc., for postage to send care packages to overseas deployed soldiers.
- Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, to purchase items for home safety kits for 125 homeowners in need. Kits include hand sanitizer, disinfectant, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and many first-aid and disaster-preparedness essentials.
- Roundabout Runners Club, will provide approximately 10 scholarships to youth in Saratoga County (dues and apparel) to learn the lifelong love of running.
- Saratoga Chamber Players, to support the Classroom to Concert program, which enables students to learn how story ideas can be expressed through sound. Students work with professional musicians in the creation of a score, which will culminate in public performances.
- Saratoga County Children’s Committee, to support the Empty Stocking Project, which is the largest program that the Saratoga County Children’s Committee executes each year. Its mission is to embody the holiday spirit by giving local children gifts, clothing, and necessities during the holiday season.
- Saratoga Hospital Foundation for Saratoga Community Health Center, to support immediate and long-term health needs for low-income patients through its Nutrition Rx Program.
- Saratoga Pride, an affiliate of the Pride Center of the Capital Region, to support the Annual Pride Festival in June 2022.
- Saratoga Sponsor-A-Scholar, to provide students with tools they need, such as graphing calculators, to further their education and improve their chances of getting into college.
- Saratoga/Wilton Soccer Club, to purchase 25 sets of 6-foot Pugg Goals.
- Senior Citizens Center of Saratoga Springs Inc., to subsidize the cost of the center’s Senior Bus Trip program.
- Shelters of Saratoga, to purchase non-perishable food items that can be easily consumed in places without access to water and kitchens.
- SNACpack (Saratoga Nutritional Assistance for Children), to help pay for monthly food costs. The cost of food has risen over the past year, which has caused SNACpack to continue to look for different sources of financial support.
- Soul Saving Station for Every Nation of Saratoga Springs, to help ensure that a robust staff is available at all times as the shelter expands its capacity to help women and women with children.
- The Wesley Community, to provide nutritional food and drinks weekly to children throughout the school year and summer months in the Saratoga Springs School District.
- Veterans & Community Housing Coalition, to support low-income veterans living in the community overcome food insecurity by providing meat, dairy, or produce that will ensure proper nutrition.
The Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund (The Community Fund) was established in 2009 to serve as a perpetual source of philanthropic support for the needs of local charities. The Fund is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Since the Autumn of Giving Campaign’s inception in 2013, more than $480,000 has been raised from the community. With the bank match, the overall total raised exceeds $1 million.