Teens will be getting some bad news later this month: vaping involves toxic chemicals, although less of them than in regular cigarettes.
The nicotine in vapes is addictive, just as it is in cigarettes, and it hurts brain development (as well as being dangerous for fetus development).
Vaping has become so common among teenagers that Warren County medical officials are holding a community forum on the topic on Sept. 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Lake George Elementary School.
There will be short presentations by a panel of guest speakers and a question-and-answer period.
Speakers include representatives from Warren County Public Health, Adirondack Pediatrics, Warrensburg Central School, Office of Community Services, Council for Prevention, Glens Falls Hospital and the Adirondack Health Institute.
The event will be held in the Little Theater at Lake George Elementary School, 69 Sun Valley Drive, Lake George. It is open to the public, but seating is limited to 100 people.
September is Sepsis Awareness Month
In honor of Sepsis Awareness Month, Home Care Association of New York State is reporting success in the nation’s first sepsis-screening program for home care nurses. HCA created the tool last year. It uses an algorithm to guide providers on whether a home care patient is at risk for sepsis, which can be hard to diagnose early.
Providers assess their patients at every home visit and plug the information into the tool, which guides them on how to respond.
One agency using HCA’s tool identified 218 cases that needed intervention at home. Another 258 cases met the criteria for “severe sepsis,” leading to hospital care.
“Data suggests that 80% to 90% of sepsis cases actually originate in the home or community,” said HCA President and CEO Al Cardillo.
Sepsis is a life‐threatening condition in which the body’s immune system overreacts to a small infection. About 2 million Americans are diagnosed with it every year, and more than 15 percent of them die from it. Those who live sometimes lose organs or have limbs amputated as doctors try to stop sepsis from spreading.
About 8,500 hospital cases a year in New York involved patients for whom home care screening could have helped, according to Medicare data.
Based on New York’s average per-case Medicare cost of sepsis-related hospital care ($23,050), these hospital cases cost Medicare approximately $196 million a year.
All about ticks
The Lyme Action Network and members of the Thurman community will present “What You NEED to Know About Lyme and Other Tick-borne Diseases” on Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road.
Holly Ahern, associate professor of microbiology at SUNY Adirondack, will present the current research and clinical findings, discussing prevention, the biology of ticks and the diseases they carry, the problems with diagnosis and treatment and what to do when a person is bitten.
“With nearly 400,000 new cases of Lyme disease every year, it is critical for every family to understand how to prevent tick bites and what to do if someone is bitten,” said Christina Fisk, president of the Lyme Action Network. “There is a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding this topic. Most physicians are working with antiquated information from 30 years ago. It’s very important for everyone — both medical professionals and the general public, to be aware of the most current science.”
Ahern is co-founder and vice president of the Lyme Action Network. She is a nationally recognized expert in the field, and served on the Diagnostics and Testing Subcommittee of the 2018 Federal Tick-borne Diseases Working Group, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The program is free and open to the public.
