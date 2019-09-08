GLENS FALLS — Retired Glens Falls High School Assistant Principal Stanley Rummel is described as firm, fair and friendly, by many who knew him.
“Stan treated all students with respect in a difficult role of disciplinary,” said Board of Education President Timothy Graham at a tribute to honor Rummel’s 77th birthday held Sunday at Glens Falls High School.
Although it has been more than 20 years since Stanley Rummel retired as assistant principal of Glens Falls High School, he has had an exponential impact, with former students continuing to receiving cards and notes of encouragement from him at key moments in their lives.
Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins said he first met Rummel when he started working for the district in the late 1980s as a student-teacher. Rummel checked in with him to make sure things were going well, even though that did not fall within his job description.
“We could all use a few more Stan Rummels in our lives and we know you are truly one of a kind, and we want to thank you for everything you’ve done,” Jenkins said.
Former Superintendent William Bitner gave Rummel his first job as a teacher, recruiting him from Pennsylvania. They have stayed friends to this day. He said Rummel is one of the most giving people he knows.
When he had to punish students, he discussed the problem, laid out the consequences, using a trusty flow chart he had in the office and then wished the student well.
“He respectfully said ‘I hope we don't meet again on these terms,’” he said.
Bitner described a time when he deviated from that process. Bitner noticed a young lady in his office talking into a tape recorder for two days straight. He asked Rummel why she was doing that.
Rummel simply replied he ran out of punishment options and had to get creative.
“For two days, she’ll talk constantly into the recorder and then she’ll listen to it. She needs to understand what the teachers are going through,” he said.
Big Cross Elementary School Principal Debbie Hall said she fortunately did not spend much time in Rummel’s office as a student, but later when she got into education, he proved to be a valuable mentor. Rummel sent her note of encouragement when she started her current position – 11 years ago to the day.
Rummel write notes to many former students, often including a newspaper clipping of some event or milestone in their life.
Hall currently works alongside him on the Glens Falls Area Youth Center board. Rummel always was concerned about the most vulnerable youth in the community and treated each of them with respect.
“Stan touched countless lives with his quiet but powerful voice of reason, acceptance and caring. He believed in every student’s goodness and ability to find the right path to their own success,” she said.
Movie critic Jay Bobbin, an alumnus of the school, said Rummel had a profound impact on him.
“Stanley Rummel never has failed to maintain the sometimes tricky quality of treating each and every person he encounters with dignity, respect and perhaps most important, compassion, even under the most difficult of circumstances,” he said.
The audience also heard some pre-taped video messages from graduates including WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.
Duggan said that former high school Athletic Director Putt LaMay and Rummel were the two biggest influences at the school.
“He was not only a mentor but he was a guide to me. He was also a friend,” Duggan said.
Duggan said he wished he could be there in person, but led the audience on a cheer of “Hooo.”
The idea for the ceremony came as a result of a committee organized by Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark, Steve Myhrberg and Rummel’s daughter Holly Rummel-Jackson.
Myhrberg said the committee will be donating about $8,000 to the Stanley Rummel Scholarship fund. There are some benches outside the school in honor of him and the committee is working on a dedication plaque on a large piece of granite.
Rummel-Jackson said her dad is very humble and would not want this honor.
“He never talks about himself. He only wants to talk about how you’re doing and how your family is doing. He treated every student the same. It didn’t matter if you got good grades or poor grades, if you never were in his office or you were always in his office."
Mayor Dan Hall presented Rummel with a proclamation declaring Sept. 8 “Stanley Rummel Day” in Glens Falls.
In brief remarks, Rummel said he was humble standing before the audience receiving this honor and gave credit to the people that helped him along the way.
Rummel was among a group of about 15 new teachers hired in 1964. He thanked Bitner for taking a chance on him and the veteran teachers that mentored the group.
“I always remember the people that accepted a 25-year-old new guy in town as the vice principal of the high school and 50 or so veteran teachers who gave me time and space to mature to the point where I felt comfortable,” he said.
Following the ceremony, people celebrated with cake.
Linda Strainer, a member of the Class of 1978, said she thinks the world of Rummel, who attended memorial services for both her parents.
“He’s a very kind humble man. There’s no one like him” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.