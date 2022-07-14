Community comes together to test out bike lanes

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls community got to see on Wednesday what a connected system of designated bike routes would look like throughout the city of Glens Falls.

Organized by Bike Glens Falls, the event known as "Take a Bike" provided a demonstration of different bike infrastructure markings on four specific streets that were previously identified as priority routes for people wanting to bike more often.

Those streets were Bay, Maple, Ridge and East Washington.

The initiative was funded by a statewide grant through Glens Falls Hospital.

The temporary infrastructure markings were designed by Ben Wolfe, a traffic and transportation engineer for LaBella Associates.

"We wanted to see what works and what the people want," Wolfe said.

Bike Glens Falls is spearheaded by Ethan Gaddy and Norabelle Greenberger, both municipal planners by trade.

Gaddy and Greenberger conducted a public outreach to find out exactly what people would like to see change or happen to make biking within the city more appealing.

A couple of hundred people took the survey, and more than half said that concerns about fast-moving cars, combined with the absence of bike lanes, are the biggest reasons they choose not to bike.

Loss of parking a concern

Greenberger had said that a common misconception surrounding bicycle safety infrastructure is that it will result in a loss of parking spaces and impact traffic flow.

Mayor Bill Collins of Glens Falls attended the event to show his support.

He said he thinks there could be a potential loss of parking spaces if the bike infrastructure was made permanent.

"It comes down to how many parking spots do you lose?" Collins said.

"These roads were designed for cars," Collins said, adding that the information gathered from Wednesday's event will help figure out a master plan.

Collins said that this week alone he has received many calls and held meetings with concerned residents who are already complaining about a lack of parking spots in the city.

"We do need creative thinking," he said.

Collins said he believes that this kind of bike infrastructure is a step in the right direction.

"I found out that the amount of people who biked in Glens Falls last year was more than the amount of bikers in Albany," he said.

The Ridge Street markings did temporarily close down a line of parking spaces in front of The Queensbury Hotel.

Gaddy said there were a few complaints from business owners on that street and they wanted to know how long the spaces would be unavailable.

On the other hand, the markings on Maple Street revealed how bike infrastructure can co-function with parking spaces. A buffered bike lane was drawn on Maple Street, narrowing the 15 feet wide street by 2 to 3 feet. This kind of marking only works on wide roads.

As bikers took the right turn from Ridge Street onto Maple Street, they were directed into the buffered lane, first between parked cars and the sidewalk, and then later it switched around so bikers would ride on the outside.

People were encouraged to fill out a survey about which roads and markings they thought were best or needed more work.

Some of the responses suggested that cyclists would prefer to ride on the outside of parked cars, if forced to choose.

Greenberger said at the end of the event, organizers had about 150 surveys filled out.

A few people had raised concerns regarding the bike markings on East Washington Street known as sharrows. Sharrow is a combination of the words "share" and "arrow," and signals vehicle drivers to share the road with cyclists.

Some were concerned at how fast cars drove on the road, while worn-out parts and imperfections in the street made things even trickier for cyclists when attempting to watch out for cars, according to Wolfe.

Wolfe also said that regardless of a sharrow, vehicle drivers must share the road with cyclists by law.

The sharrow is a visual reminder.

The demonstration also used fully designated bike lanes.

A style of bike infrastructure that wasn't used was the "protected bike lane," which clearly delineates space on the road for bikes and prevents cars from infringing on that space with the use of physical barriers.