Community Bank hires Jamison Flora as Senior Vice President, Business Banking Sales Manager. He will lead a team of Business Banking Relationship Managers in cultivating and expanding financial service relationships with businesses, according to the bank.

“Community Bank has a long history of working with business clients and stays true to its core values of integrity, teamwork, excellence and humility. This provides an exciting opportunity to take the Business Banking segment to the next level,” Flora said in a press release.

Flora is a 20 year-veteran of business banking.

Flora earned a bachelor’s degree from the University at Albany, and serves as a board member for Capital District Youth for Christ and Christian Business Men’s Connection.