Community Bag program to aid Conkling Center

Shoppers can give back to the local community by purchasing a special reusable bag at Hannaford. Every month, at every Hannaford supermarket location, a different local nonprofit organization is selected to benefit from the sale of special reusable Community Bags.

The Conkling Center Inc., based in Glens Falls, was selected as the March beneficiary by local store leadership at the store at 27-41 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.

The Conkling Center will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased at the South Glens Falls location in March.

"Our local seniors rely on The Conkling Center for safe transportation to medical appointments and to stay connected during the pandemic, many of them through attending our virtual program offerings," said Joan Tarantino, executive director of The Conkling Center, in a news release. "We are thrilled to be selected by Hannaford as the recipient for March. Shoppers can give back to local nonprofits while reducing single-use plastic. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative because it makes a difference for our local seniors.”

The nonprofit Conkling Center, founded in 1898, works to enhance the quality of life of seniors in the community through the On the Go transportation program and educational program offerings.

To learn more about The Conkling Center, visit www.TheConklingCenter.org.

For more information about the Hannaford Community Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com.

